Rajasthan: 500 madrasas to get smart classrooms

Five hundred Rajasthan madrasas will get smart classrooms where students will be taught with the help of smart boards, the state government said stressing that Islamic seminaries will be connected with modern technology.For better education in madrasas, various facilities like smart classrooms will be made available, a statement said.Students will now get education through smart boards instead of black boards, it added.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional budget of Rs 13.10 crore for this, the statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional budget of Rs 13.10 crore for this, the statement said. As many as Rs 2.62 lakh will be spent per seminary for setting up smart classrooms. There are 500 such madrasas where the facility will be provided in the first phase. Gehlot had announced in the 2022-23 Budget to provide smart classrooms with internet facility in a phased manner.

