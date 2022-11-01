Left Menu

Nursing staff of Delhi govt-run hospitals to go on strike tomorrow

Thats why there will be a symbolic strike, the DNF tweeted.We apologise for the inconvenience and difficulty that patients will have to face during the strike, it said.The DNF had also carried out a march till the Delhi secretariat to press for their demands, including regularisation of services, promotions that are long due and creation of new posts.DNF secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said there were 8,000 sanctioned posts, but 6,000 nurses are working.Three new hospitals have come up and the staff from the other government hospitals has been diverted there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:47 IST
Nursing staff of Delhi govt-run hospitals to go on strike tomorrow
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The nursing staff of Delhi government-run hospitals will participate in a two-hour strike on Wednesday to demand regularisation of services and long-due promotions.

Under the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), the nurses will observe the strike from November 2-4.

''Arvind Kejriwal government's health secretary and health minister are not serious about the problems of nurses. That's why there will be a symbolic strike,'' the DNF tweeted.

''We apologise for the inconvenience and difficulty that patients will have to face during the strike,'' it said.

The DNF had also carried out a march till the Delhi secretariat to press for their demands, including regularisation of services, promotions that are long due and creation of new posts.

DNF secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said there were 8,000 sanctioned posts, but 6,000 nurses are working.

''Three new hospitals have come up and the staff from the other government hospitals has been diverted there. There has been an addition of beds but no addition to nursing staff,'' he told PTI.

''Tomorrow, we will be on a strike during peak hours. The emergency and ICU services won't be impacted. Only the OPD services and wards will be affected since nursing staff will not work from 9-11 am,'' Ramchandani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022