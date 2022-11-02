Left Menu

MP: Teacher suspended for liquor and non-veg food party in school

PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 02-11-2022 10:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 10:30 IST
MP: Teacher suspended for liquor and non-veg food party in school
A government school teacher has been suspended for alleged violation of service conduct rules after he held a party where liquor and non-vegetarian food were served in the school premises in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, an official said on Wednesday.

A video of the party held in the government primary school premises in Pota village under Khaniadhana block went viral on social media platforms on Monday.

The teacher was suspended on Tuesday, the official said without specifying when the party was held.

A villager alleged the teacher also manhandled some locals when they were shooting the video of him being drunk and holding such a party in the school. District Education Officer Ashok Shrivastava said the teacher was suspended on Tuesday with immediate effect after the video surfaced. The teacher's act violates the service conduct rules, the official said, adding the action was taken on the basis of a report submitted by the block education officer and the sub-divisional magistrate of Pichhor.

There had been complaints about the teacher holding such parties regularly in the school premises and a video clip of the same surfaced on social media recently, he said. Further legal steps will be taken after a detailed inquiry, the official added.

