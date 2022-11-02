Left Menu

Bhagat, Joshi reach quarter-finals of Para Badminton World C'ships

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-11-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:59 IST
Bhagat, Joshi reach quarter-finals of Para Badminton World C'ships
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

India's Pramod Bhagat and Manasi Joshi topped their respective groups and advanced to the quarterfinals of the BWF Para Badminton World Championships, here on Wednesday.

After opening their title defence on a strong note in SL3 (standing lower severe impairment) events on Tuesday, top seed Bhagat made light work of England's William Smith 21-5 21-3 while Joshi saw off France's Catherine Naudin 21-6 21-4 to top her group on the day.

Bhagat, who also won his men's doubles SL3-SL4 with Manoj Sarkar, is expected to face Japan's Daisuke Fujihara, the Paralympic bronze medallist in mixed doubles category, in the semifinals.

Expectedly, Paralympic bronze medallist Sarkar and Nitesh Kumar, double gold medallist at the Nationals, have also advanced and will be facing France's Mathieu Thomas and England's William Smith, respectively.

In women's events, Parul Parmar and Mandeep Kaur topped their respective groups in singles SL3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022