Succeed as a Business Leader: IIM Kozhikode Launches Batch 11 of Senior Management Programme with Emeritus

In collaboration with Emeritus, the programme aims to upskill mid- and senior-level professionals towards becoming effective and influential senior business leaders.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), is launching the 11th batch of the Senior Management Programme on December 30, 2022. According to a recent report from Forbes (2022), executive presence skills came in second among the top 20 leadership traits and accounted for 26% of what it takes to get promoted to leadership positions. This invites the question as to where one should begin to accelerate their career growth not just to reach but thrive in the C-Suite.

Joining this 1-year high-impact leadership course will enable aspiring and new business leaders to lead confidently and deliver business results amidst pressure to increase returns on capital, establish viable long-term partnerships, and develop winning strategies for multiple markets. The meticulously curated industry-leading modules will enable participants to advance their leadership potential and strategic decision-making capabilities through an immersive pedagogy consisting of engaging live online sessions, a five-day in-campus immersion at the IIM Kozhikode campus, a hands-on, integrative analytical project, real-world case studies, and business simulations. Rated as 4.5/5 by past learners, this career-defining programme has observed an average 130% increase in enrolments year-on-year, with over 68% of participants having work experience of over 15 years across diverse industries.

Commenting on the launch of the eleventh batch of the programme, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, “Businesses today have seen a complete transition than they used to run a decade ago. IIM Kozhikode's Senior Management Programme has enrolled close to 750+ participants in ten batches. Designed by world-class faculty at IIM Kozhikode with cutting-edge thought leadership and industry-leading insights, learners will feel empowered to lead complex business strategies confidently with a data-driven, informed decision-making ability.” Mr Prathap Das, Director Sales, Academia & Government (South Asia) at Clarivate and a past participant of this programme, while sharing his programme experience, said, “The programme helped us focus on depth of understanding rather than breadth of content. It helped us develop abilities to make meaningful applications to new problems and contexts. It included structured learning activities that, in a real or simulated fashion, allowed learners to experience problem-solving and inquiry in situations drawn from their personal work experiences and real-world applications. Increased knowledge, personality development, enhancement of social competencies, crisis management, and enhancement of inventiveness are some key takeaways, and I am applying all these in real-world business situations. The lectures and assignments helped us further validate our concepts and refresh subjects with new case studies and simulations, which was extremely beneficial.” Programme Directors, Prof. Anandakuttan B. Unnithan, Professor, Marketing Management, Mentor Professor (Academic & Development) and Prof. Venkataraman S., Associate Professor, Strategic Management, Chairperson, IIM Kozhikode Kochi Campus, added, “We have developed the Senior Management Programme to enable participants to strengthen their leadership capabilities to drive their organisation’s growth and success confidently. Participants will gain advanced managerial skills, cross-functional acumen, creative problem-solving ability, data-savviness, and an innovation mindset in this high-impact one-year learning journey.” Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “Recent industry reports suggest that close to 78% of India CEOs, as against 54% of global CEOs, include automation and digitisation goals in their company’s long-term corporate strategy. It is thus imperative for business leaders of today and the future to expand their knowledge across domains and proactively upskill to be effective, future-ready leaders. In this context, we at Emeritus are pleased to offer IIM Kozhikode’s Senior Management Programme, which has successfully enabled scores of participants to redefine their leadership potential through proven frameworks and best practices in business strategy, decision-making, future business models, and succeed in senior leadership positions confidently.” The eleventh batch of this professional certificate programme begins on December 30, 2022, with a fee of INR 5,50,000 + GST, with flexible payment options and low-cost EMI options. This leadership course from IIM Kozhikode ranked as the #5 best B-School in India (NIRF, 2022), is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning, and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details on the programme, and interested applicants should apply soon.

About IIM Kozhikode IIM Kozhikode ranks 15th in Asia Pacific and #101+ globally in the QS World University Global Executive MBA Rankings 2020. Since its inception, IIM Kozhikode has successfully carved its niche in the area of management education, through a judicious blend of academics and real-world practice. The Institute continually adapts to the rapid influx of changes in the Indian business landscape by providing cutting-edge Management Development Programmes with innovative pedagogy and content to impart industry-relevant knowledge and skills to its executive education participants. Last year, IIM Kozhikode trained more than 3,400 executives through a wide gamut of programmes uniquely crafted for agile minds interested in thought-provoking questions and learning centred on business transformation and growth.

About Emeritus Emeritus offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more.

