Left Menu

Nearly 11 lakh candidates to appear for CET in Haryana

More than 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Common Eligibility Test CET to be held in Harayana on November 5 and 6, states Staff Selection Commission SSC chairman said here on Thursday. This time the commission tried that the examination centres of the candidates should not be more than a 100 km radius, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:18 IST
Nearly 11 lakh candidates to appear for CET in Haryana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to be held in Harayana on November 5 and 6, state's Staff Selection Commission (SSC) chairman said here on Thursday. 11,36,894 lakh candidates had registered for the CET exams. However, during the scrutiny of forms, duplicity and incomplete forms have been found, SSC chairman Bhopal Singh said. ''After this entire process, now the final number of candidates appearing for the exams is 10,78,864 lakh,'' he said. The examination will be held for the recruitment of Group-C posts. Around 1,200 examination centres have been set up in 17 of the 22 districts of the state including one in the union territory and state capital Chandigarh, Singh said. Speaking on the reports of allocation of an examination centre 150 km away for the Persons With Disability (PwD) candidates, Singh said at the time of registration, the candidate had uploaded their PwD certificate, but they were required to tick the same column in the original form as well, which many had forgotten to do and for this reason.

In the absence of which, computer software allocated their examination centres in far districts, he added. This time the commission tried that the examination centres of the candidates should not be more than a 100 km radius, he said. On November 5 and 6, the examination will be held in two shifts. The timing of the morning exam will be from 10 to 11.45 am. The reporting time for this shift will be 8.30 am.

Similarly, the evening shift timings will be from 3 to 4.45 pm. The reporting time for this shift will be 1.30 pm. The Haryana state transport will provide a free pick-and-drop facility to the candidates appearing for the CET examination, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Navdeep Singh Virk said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022