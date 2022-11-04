Left Menu

Need to fastrack clearance of patents filed by govt-related bodies: Goyal

We must encourage startups and young scientists in the niche areas like technical textiles, Goyal said during a review meeting of TRAs on Thursday.He asked textile research associations to submit proposals to the ministry for any support they require to reach world-class levels of state-of-the-art labs, and modern machinery, amongst others.

Need to fastrack clearance of patents filed by govt-related bodies: Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has directed officials to fastrack the clearance of patents filed by government-related bodies in a time-bound manner.

Goyal also asked them to explore the possibilities of merging Textile Research Associations (TRAs) or fostering partnerships among TRAs engaged in similar kinds of research to bring synergy among these bodies.

The minister for Textiles instructed that the quarterly engagement of TRAs with the ministry be institutionalised. We must encourage startups and young scientists in the niche areas like technical textiles, Goyal said during a review meeting of TRAs on Thursday.

He asked textile research associations to submit proposals to the ministry for any support they require to reach world-class levels of state-of-the-art labs, and modern machinery, amongst others. The Bureau of Indian Standards could provide necessary support in modernising the labs of TRAs, he added.

''In consonance with the vision to foster innovation and drive science-centric sustainable growth, Goyal suggested to create a special fund to increase the number of scientists in TRAs,'' the textile ministry said.

The minister also said that for medical textiles the research is incomplete without clinical trials. Therefore, costs associated with clinical trials may also be taken into account while recommending future projects in technical textiles.

