Schools in Haryana to be shut on Sat in view of CET exams

In the wake of a large number of candidates set to appear for the Common Eligibility Test examination for the recruitment of Group-C posts, all schools in Haryana will be closed on Saturday, an official order said.
''Due to the CET examination, on November 5, there will be a holiday in all government and private schools in all 22 districts of the state. Haryana Government has issued orders in this regard,'' an official statement in Hindi said while quoting the orders issued in this regard by the Directorate of School Education.
Over 10.78 lakh candidates are eligible to appear for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test to be held in the state on Saturday and Sunday.
Notably, Haryana State Transport will provide free pick-and-drop facility to the candidates appearing for the CET examination.
