INS Kochi, INS Kolkata crew get commendation certificates from International Maritime Organisation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The crews of INS Kochi, INS Kolkata and Greatship Ahalya have been awarded certificates of commendation by the International Maritime Organisation in recognition of ''exceptional courage'' shown during a rescue work, Navy officials said Friday.

Secretary General of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Kitack Lim handed over these commendations at the annual Bravery Awards Ceremony held November 2 in London, they said.

''The award was received by the Indian Naval Adviser, HCI, London on behalf of the Indian Navy,'' a senior official said.

The honour was given in recognition of ''exceptional courage'' displayed by the gallant sailors of INS Kochi, INS Kolkata and Greatship Ahalya in rescuing 261 personnel (of which there were 18 casualties) on board the accommodation barge P-305, following its collision with an oil rig during Cyclone Tauktae, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

