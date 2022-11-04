Delhi Nurses Federation says its members to go on mass casual leave on Nov 16

The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) on Friday announced that its members will go on a mass casual leave on November 16 since their symbolic strike for three days did not yield any outcome.

Services were briefly affected for the third consecutive day on Friday at various Delhi government-run hospitals as scores of nurses held a strike from 9-11 am to put forth their demands which include regularisation of services and long-due promotions.

Since the symbolic strike of two hours each on three days did not yield any outcome, ''our members will go on a mass casual leave on November 16 to press for our demands,'' DNF secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.

''Due to rising cases of dengue, we have decided to take any further course of action after three weeks from now. If our mass casual leave protest doesn't move authorities to look into our demands, we will go for indefinite strike from November 30,'' he said.

The DNF also issued a statement on their next course of action.

The Delhi Nurses Federation held a ''symbolic strike'' from 9-11 am from November 2-4.

However, emergency and ICU services were not affected as nominal staff worked to render these two services, Ramchandani said.

OPD services and wards were impacted due to the nursing staffs' strike.

Ramchandani said all major city government-run hospitals had joined in the symbolic strike.

These include LNJP Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dr BSA Hospital, Dr Hedgewar hospital, SGM Hospital among others, he said.

At GB Pant Hospital and Dr BSA Hospital, many nurses sat together and raised slogans to pitch for their demands.

Ramchandani said there were 8,000 sanctioned posts, but 6,000 nurses are working.

''Three new hospitals have come up and the staff from the other government hospitals has been diverted there. There has been an addition of beds, but no addition to nursing staff,'' he earlier claimed.

The DNF had recently carried out a march till the Delhi secretariat to press for their demands, including regularisation of services, promotions that are long due and creation of new posts.

''The Arvind Kejriwal government's health secretary and health minister are not serious about the problems of nurses. That is why, there will be a symbolic strike,'' the DNF had tweeted on Tuesday.

''We apologise for the inconvenience and difficulty that patients will have to face during the strike,'' it said.

