Quarrel at parents-teachers meet, man held for assaulting teacher

Police on Sunday said they have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a school teacher during a parents-teachers association meeting held near here.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

The teacher had given a loan to the wife of the accused but it was not repaid. At the meeting on Friday, the accused and the teacher got into a quarrel and he reportedly assaulted her, they said.

The teacher got injured and was hospitalised, said the police. The remanded person returned home from abroad only a few days ago, they added.

