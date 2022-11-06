Left Menu

Quarrel at parents-teachers meet, man held for assaulting teacher

Police on Sunday said they have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a school teacher during a parents-teachers association meeting held near here.The accused was arrested on Saturday, produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody, said the police.The teacher had given a loan to the wife of the accused but it was not repaid.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 19:04 IST
Quarrel at parents-teachers meet, man held for assaulting teacher
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Sunday said they have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a school teacher during a parents-teachers association meeting held near here.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, produced before a local court and remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

The teacher had given a loan to the wife of the accused but it was not repaid. At the meeting on Friday, the accused and the teacher got into a quarrel and he reportedly assaulted her, they said.

The teacher got injured and was hospitalised, said the police. The remanded person returned home from abroad only a few days ago, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022