Former PM wants bronze statue of B'luru founder installed on Parliament premises

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to install a bronze statue of the founder of Bengaluru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of Parliament.

The demand was made ahead of Modi's unveiling of a 108-foot statue of the Bengaluru founder at the Kempegowda International Airport here on November 11.

"It is a request to consider establishing a bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of our Parliament," Gowda wrote in his letter.

The JD(S) supremo said Kempegowda established the city of Bengaluru in the 16th century and the seed that he had sown centuries ago has today flowered into a globally renowned metropolis.

"Kempegowda who personifies Bengaluru could very well be seen as a symbol of India's technological leap. There is no other city in India that houses as many public and private institutions of scientific and technological excellence," the former Prime Minister said in his letter.

