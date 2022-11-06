Left Menu

Former PM wants bronze statue of B'luru founder installed on Parliament premises

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 22:23 IST
Former PM wants bronze statue of B'luru founder installed on Parliament premises
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@H_D_Devegowda)
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to install a bronze statue of the founder of Bengaluru Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of Parliament.

The demand was made ahead of Modi's unveiling of a 108-foot statue of the Bengaluru founder at the Kempegowda International Airport here on November 11.

"It is a request to consider establishing a bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on the premises of our Parliament," Gowda wrote in his letter.

The JD(S) supremo said Kempegowda established the city of Bengaluru in the 16th century and the seed that he had sown centuries ago has today flowered into a globally renowned metropolis.

"Kempegowda who personifies Bengaluru could very well be seen as a symbol of India's technological leap. There is no other city in India that houses as many public and private institutions of scientific and technological excellence," the former Prime Minister said in his letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022