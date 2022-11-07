Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav attends his school reunion programme in Rajasthan's Dholpur

He also posed for group photos with the 1990-batch passouts.Yadav had joined in the school while in Class 6 on July 13, 1983. He completed his Class 12 at this school and moved to Mysuru in Karnataka to study engineering.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:30 IST
Akhilesh Yadav attends his school reunion programme in Rajasthan's Dholpur
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Today's students are the country's future leaders, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

He was addressing students at a reunion programme in Rashtriya Military School, Dholpur, on the occassion of its diamond jubilee celebrations.

Yadav, an alumnus of the school, called upon the students to bring glory to the country by joining the Indian Army.

On the occassion, he unveiled the statue of Colonel Ghai, the school's first principal.

In his address as the chief guest, Yadav relived his memories and also met fellow students. He also posed for group photos with the 1990-batch passouts.

Yadav had joined in the school while in Class 6 on July 13, 1983. He completed his Class 12 at this school and moved to Mysuru in Karnataka to study engineering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022