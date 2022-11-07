Akhilesh Yadav attends his school reunion programme in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Today's students are the country's future leaders, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

He was addressing students at a reunion programme in Rashtriya Military School, Dholpur, on the occassion of its diamond jubilee celebrations.

Yadav, an alumnus of the school, called upon the students to bring glory to the country by joining the Indian Army.

On the occassion, he unveiled the statue of Colonel Ghai, the school's first principal.

In his address as the chief guest, Yadav relived his memories and also met fellow students. He also posed for group photos with the 1990-batch passouts.

Yadav had joined in the school while in Class 6 on July 13, 1983. He completed his Class 12 at this school and moved to Mysuru in Karnataka to study engineering.

