117 vacancies in DSSSB to be filled within 2 weeks: Sources

The 117 vacancies in Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) are likely to be filled within two weeks, sources said on Monday.
These posts were created by a decision of the lieutenant governor in May and consist of deputy secretaries, section officers, assistant section officers, senior assistants, junior assistants, legal assistants and peons.
With these 117 people onboard, the process to fill up the 30,000 vacant positions in the Delhi government, some of which are lying vacant since 2013, will be expedited, they said.
''Their recruitment is in the final stages and will be completed within two weeks. Once these posts are filled, the DSSSB will be fully staffed and we can expect it to expedite the process of efficiently conducting examinations and interviews to select the 30,000-odd candidates for various government departments, including health and education,'' a source in DSSSB said.
The 30,000 pending vacancies include those of teachers, nurses, paramedical staff, physical training instructors and technicians, the source said.
The DSSSB is mandated to select candidates for Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted) and Group ‘C’ for government departments, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and other government undertakings.
