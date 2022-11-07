Centre to hold 3-day maritime conference alongside Bali Yatra festival from Nov 8

The Centre will hold a three-day event 'Samudramanthan' will be held in the millennium city from November 8 to focus on India's glorious ancient maritime traditions, its present situation and future possibilities and challenges, officials said on Monday.

The conference, which will be accompanied by cultural activities relating to the theme, is being held under the aegis of 'Dhara: An Ode to Indian Knowledge System' and as part of the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' alongside the Bali Yatra festival organised by the Odisha government also to begin on Tuesday.

The objective of the conference, which will be attended by renowned experts in the field including academicians, scholars and researchers, will be to create a vision document for maritime traditions-2047 and revive public memory about Odisha's glorious maritime glory. 'Samudramanthan' is being organised by Indian Knowledge Systems division of the ministry of education in association with union ministry of culture and SOA deemed university, Bhubaneswar. The famous Bali Yatra, an annual event held on the edge of the Mahanadi river in Cuttack, celebrates the journey of ancient mariners from Odisha coast to Bali island in distant Indonesia.

The inauguration of 'Samudramanthan' will be held in Bhubaneswar and feature launching of a stitched boat project by the ministry of culture along with defence ministry, particularly the Indian Navy, as part of ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. The event will include round table and panel discussions on maritime history, locations, ship building, navigation, trade and cultural exchange, education and skill development in maritime studies, maritime security and international law and reconnecting with maritime traditions through museums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)