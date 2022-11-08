Left Menu

Union minister Murugan meets Goa CM to discuss preparations for IFFI

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-11-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:43 IST
File Photo
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan on Tuesday met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to discuss preparations for the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

The 53rd edition of IFFI is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

"As the festival is expected to witness a very high number of celebrities and film personalities, both Indian and global, special attention is being given to ensure that preparations are of very high standard," said an official in the chief minister's office.

The Union minister was on a two-day visit to Goa to take stock of the progress of work with regard to IFFI- 53 and various other development projects, he added.

