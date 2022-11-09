Delhi Collage of Art showcases 300 artworks by 105 students

A new exhibition, 'Unleashing the Hidden Artists of the World', is showcasing 300 artworks by over 100 student artists at the Lalit Kala Akademi here. Organised by Delhi Collage of Art, the 18th Collage Annual Art Carnival features ''the current chic with an undertone of classic flair''.

The artworks are created using a wide spectrum of mediums, including oil colours, watercolours, charcoal, and acrylic set up on different types of surfaces and installations.

An initiative of students of Delhi Collage of Art, the exhibition aims at bringing youth face to face with long-established techniques of art.

''With Collage Annual Art Carnival we try to provide a platform for budding artists to showcase their talent which further amplifies the gravity of the show as there is a plethora of paintings and installations completely unrelated yet held together by the strands of oneness with one another; peaking to extreme tangents in terms of their inspiration and ability to interact with the onlooker,'' said Ashwani Kumar Prithviwasi, founder and director, Delhi Collage of Art.

The exhibition will come to a close on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)