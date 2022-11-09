Left Menu

3 killed, 16 injured as vehicles collide in J-K's Samba

The district administration has announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to critically injured and Rs 10,000 for those who received minor injuries, Gupta said.Expressing grief, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Samba.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:31 IST
3 killed, 16 injured as vehicles collide in J-K's Samba
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed while 16 others were injured after two buses collided in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The collision occurred on the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Nanake Chak due to overspeeding during an overtake attempt, they said. One bus was Saharanpur-bound while the other was travelling towards Kathua district, officials said. ''Three persons were killed and 16 others were injured in the accident,'' Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta told PTI.

She said seven injured people were referred to the government medical college (GMC) in Jammu, while eight others were shifted to the district hospital in Samba.

The deceased have been identified as Mangi Devi (36) and her 14-year old daughter Taniya, from Punjab's Batala, and 58-year old Kasturi Lal from Rajpura, the deputy commissioner said.

Gupta visited the district hospital and interacted with the injured. She directed health officials to ensure the best medical care to the injured. Extensive damage was caused to the two vehicles, they said. The district administration has announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to critically injured and Rs 10,000 for those who received minor injuries, Gupta said.

Expressing grief, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was extremely pained by the loss of lives in the road accidents in Doda and Samba. ''My deepest condolences to the families of deceased. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. Directed the district administrations to provide all possible assistance,'' he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022