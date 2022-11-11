Left Menu

3rd round of seat allocation for undergraduate admission in Delhi University on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 15:48 IST
Delhi University Image Credit: Wikipedia
Delhi University (DU) will declare the third round of seat allocation for undergraduate admission on Sunday, Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

In the third round of common seat allocation system (CSAS), admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri Migrants, along with regular admissions.

The third round of seat allocation was scheduled to begin on Thursday but the university announced on Wednesday that it had been rescheduled. Now the round will begin at 5 pm on Sunday and will conclude on November 20.

The registrar also announced that the first spot allocation round for undergraduate programmes will begin on November 20 with the university announcing the numbers of vacant seats.

A senior university official said the rescheduling has been done as the varsity needed some time to prepare the list for admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker section (EWS) and sports categories.

Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.

More than 15,500 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said.

Over 30,500 students, allotted courses across Delhi University colleges, have frozen their seats while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official said.

Meanwhile, the university has also received 1,008 mid-entry applications. The varsity had given a window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry for fresh applicants.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – the first phase is the application process, the second phase was for preference filling, and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

