Left Menu

MCD polls: Ex-AAP councillor climbs electricity tower after party denies him ticket

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:25 IST
MCD polls: Ex-AAP councillor climbs electricity tower after party denies him ticket
former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apparently miffed over being denied a ticket for the upcoming MCD polls, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan on Sunday climbed an electricity tower in east Delhi, police said.

Fire officials said they received information at 10.51 am that a person had climbed an electric tower in Gandhi Nagar area.

Police personnel, along with officials from fire brigade and BSES, and ambulances reached the spot and requested Hasan to climb down. He eventually agreed, a senior police officer said.

The AAP had announced its first list of candidates on Friday and the second list of 117 candidates the next day.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022