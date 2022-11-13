MCD polls: Ex-AAP councillor climbs electricity tower after party denies him ticket

Apparently miffed over being denied a ticket for the upcoming MCD polls, former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan on Sunday climbed an electricity tower in east Delhi, police said.

Fire officials said they received information at 10.51 am that a person had climbed an electric tower in Gandhi Nagar area.

Police personnel, along with officials from fire brigade and BSES, and ambulances reached the spot and requested Hasan to climb down. He eventually agreed, a senior police officer said.

The AAP had announced its first list of candidates on Friday and the second list of 117 candidates the next day.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

