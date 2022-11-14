Dr Vaishali Londhe of NMIMS SPPSPTM wins patent for breakthrough invention

Dr Vaishali Londhe, M. Pharm, PhD, and PG Program Chairperson at SVKM NMIMS' Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), was recently granted the Indian patent, No. 411078, for her research work, titled, 'Microneedles fabrication with enhanced drug loading and delivery systems'.

This patent, is an outcome of SERB research grant (CRG/2018/003176), which discusses preparation of hydrophilic microneedles with increased incorporation of an antipsychotic drug, Iloperidone. Preclinical studies found that microneedle delivery of the drug increased the drug concentration and its duration in the blood and the brain, making it a breakthrough in treating schizophrenia as opposed to oral administration which showed slower therapeutic results. Currently, Iloperidone is available only in tablet form in the market.

Though further clinical studies need to be performed, the new formulation can prove to be a good alternative to the oral dosage form. ''Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental illness that impacts the life quality of patients. The treatment is heavily reliant on drug and psychosocial support therapies. The new invention of iloperidone microneedles is set to bring new hope to patients suffering from the illness,'' said Dr. Vaishali Londhe, PG program Chairperson, M. Pharm., Ph.D.

Meanwhile, Dr Bala Prabhakar, Dean of SPPSPTM, congratulated Dr Vaishali Londhe for her achievement and said, ''We, at the school, hope to conduct more such research and take giant strides when it comes to pharmaceutical education and research. SPPSPTM has always focused on innovation and with this latest achievement, we are motivated to take our mission to impact global healthcare even further.

