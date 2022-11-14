Indonesia asks European Commission, G7 to "provide support and flexibility" so G20 summit can produce declaration

Indonesian President Joko Widodo asked the European Commission and the G7 bloc to lend "support and flexibility" so that this week's Group of 20 (G20) summit can produce a declaration, he said in a statement on Monday.

"I want concrete results of the G20's work, which the world awaits, to still be achieved," he said during a meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, ahead of the summit to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

