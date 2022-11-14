Three dead, two injured in University of Virginia campus shooting
Reuters | Virginia | Updated: 14-11-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 15:14 IST
A shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday left three people dead and two wounded, university police said in a tweet.
The university police identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect, and said multiple agencies were engaged in an active search.
