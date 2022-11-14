Left Menu

MP: Woman jumps into water tank with daughter, both die; her parents blame husband

The couple has two daughters. Further action would be taken after all angles are probed. Post mortem was conducted on Monday, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-11-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank along with her two-year-old daughter in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The bodies of Rani Rajput (25) and daughter Riya were found in a water tank on Sunday and prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, a sub-inspector of Vijay Nagar police station said.

''The woman's parents have alleged the victim's husband used to taunt her for not being able to give birth to a son. The couple has two daughters. Further action would be taken after all angles are probed. Post mortem was conducted on Monday,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

