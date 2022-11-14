UP CM hears grievances of people, assures them of resolving issues in time-bound banner

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of around 400 people on Monday and assured them that their issues will be resolved in a time-bound manner.

The chief minister also assured the people of making arrangements for assistance required in cases of serious illnesses. ''Public welfare is the priority of the government and all issues raised will be resolved effectively in a time bound manner. ''Those suffering from serious illnesses will be provided with all possible help. The government will provide funds to the needy after receiving estimates immediately,'' Adityanath said during 'Janta Darshan' inside the Gorakhnath temple campus here. After hearing the issues, the chief minister referred the applications to the authorities and assured everyone of prompt and effective action in each case.

During the 'Janta Darshan', Adityanath inquired from a woman whether she was availing benefits under the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' and directed authorities to get Ayushman cards made for every eligible person including the woman. The chief minister distributed candies among children who had come with their families.

