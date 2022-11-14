Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar hosts dinner for RS MPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:20 IST
Seeking to reach out to leaders across the political spectrum ahead of the winter session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hosted a dinner for Rajya Sabha members here.

This is the third 'interactive session and dinner' hosted by Dhankhar for Rajya Sabha members since he took over as the vice president on August 11.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader K C Venugopal were amongst those present at the event.

While interacting with the members, Dhankhar is learnt to have said that if everyone gets the opportunity to express their views in the House, then the chances of disruptions will be less.

The vice president is also the chairperson of Rajya Sabha and this would be Dhankhar's first session as the presiding officer of the Upper House.

The winter session is likely to commence in the first week of December.

Three more such events are likely to be hosted by the vice president before the session commences, officials said.

Dhankhar has been asking members for their suggestions on ways to prevent disruption of House proceedings and improve productivity.

