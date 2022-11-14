8 students arrested for ragging

Eight students of a business school here were arrested in connection with an alleged incident of ragging, police said on Monday.

Five were arrested earlier, three were arrested and sent to jail today, said the police. Efforts were on to nab two more students, they said.

It all began when a woman student took exception to certain comments made by the student-victim during a social media chat last month and she informed some friends, they said.

Some of them reportedly went to his room on November 1 and bashed him up. He complained to the institute management and later e-mailed to some government officials, they said.

Later, he complained to the police and a case was registered.

In the same case, nine members of the school administration have been booked for alleged inaction on the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)