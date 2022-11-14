Left Menu

8 students arrested for ragging

He complained to the institute management and later e-mailed to some government officials, they said.Later, he complained to the police and a case was registered.In the same case, nine members of the school administration have been booked for alleged inaction on the incident, the police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:21 IST
8 students arrested for ragging
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight students of a business school here were arrested in connection with an alleged incident of ragging, police said on Monday.

Five were arrested earlier, three were arrested and sent to jail today, said the police. Efforts were on to nab two more students, they said.

It all began when a woman student took exception to certain comments made by the student-victim during a social media chat last month and she informed some friends, they said.

Some of them reportedly went to his room on November 1 and bashed him up. He complained to the institute management and later e-mailed to some government officials, they said.

Later, he complained to the police and a case was registered.

In the same case, nine members of the school administration have been booked for alleged inaction on the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022