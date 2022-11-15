Seven lakh youth in Maha to work as climate change warriors: Govt

As many as seven lakh youngsters in Maharashtra will be able to work as ''climate change warriors'' as the state government signed an agreement with UNICEF, a senior minister said on Monday. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the ''warriors'' will operate as a water and environment army in the state and sensitise people about the eco-friendly lifestyle, changing environment and water conservation. They will have to work with local organisations and institutions that work for environment conservation to accelerate their work of educating people, he said. “Seven lakh youth would be roped in from various state-run universities. Of them, 60 per cent will work in urban areas as the issues of water and pollution are more prominent there,” Patil said.

The participants will also get a certificate, fellowship, and grade in their academics, besides guidance and case studies during their assignments. ''The state-run universities will design an action plan for their areas, in which the students will participate as warriors,” he said. Rajeshwari Chandrashekhar, Chief of Field Office at UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) Maharashtra, attended the function to sign an MoU. “We would like to rope in 24 lakh more youth for Unicef's upcoming programmes for action on climate change and participation of the youth. Training will be imparted with them step by step about joint action on issues related to water, climate and sustainability,” Chandrashekhar added.

