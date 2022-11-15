Left Menu

Seven students suspended for ragging juniors in Uttarakhand's medical college

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:52 IST
Seven students suspended for ragging juniors in Uttarakhand's medical college
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven MBBS students of a medical college in Uttarakhand's Srinagar have been suspended for three months for allegedly ragging their juniors.

The incident happened on November 11 at the hostel of Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Science and Research.

College principal Chandramohan Singh Rawat said the seven MBBS students -- five of the 2019 batch and two of the 2020 batch -- were suspended from academic activities for three months after being found guilty by the panel of inquiry of ragging their juniors.

According to a complaint filed by one of the victims with the National Medical Commission, the seven senior students allegedly abused the juniors and forced them to strip on the hostel roof.

A panel was set up the following day by the institute authorities to look into the matter. They were also permanently evicted from the college hostel, Rawat said. If there is a reiteration of the incident, the suspension will be for the entire session, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022