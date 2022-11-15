Left Menu

UK's Hunt sees progressive stance for budget statement

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:02 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, speaking ahead of a budget statement on Thursday, said it would strike a progressive stance and ask more of those who have the most to give.

"We will approach this difficult situation we face progressively, we will be asking those that have more to give more," Hunt said in parliament.

