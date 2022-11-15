UK's Hunt sees progressive stance for budget statement
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, speaking ahead of a budget statement on Thursday, said it would strike a progressive stance and ask more of those who have the most to give.
"We will approach this difficult situation we face progressively, we will be asking those that have more to give more," Hunt said in parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeremy Hunt
- Hunt
- British
Advertisement