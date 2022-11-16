Left Menu

Raj Bhavan asks Kerala varsity VC to look into banner against Guv outside govt college

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:42 IST
An alleged derogatory banner put up by left-wing student organisation SFI against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan outside the government Sanskrit college has prompted the Raj Bhavan to ask the Vice Chancellor of Kerala University to look into the matter.

An official source said that the VC has been asked to seek an explanation from the Principal of the college, which comes under the Kerala University.

The Raj Bhavan took the action after the banner was brought to its attention.

The incident has occurred amidst the ongoing bitter tussle between the Governor and the Left government in the state over functioning of universities as well as Khan not signing some bills passed by the legislative assembly.

The banner was reportedly later removed by the SFI.

Despite repeated attempts, the district leadership of SFI could not be reached for their reaction.

The student organisation had protested against the Governor in connection with the temporary nomination of Vice Chancellors to the Kerala University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

SFI has been holding protest marches in colleges across the state against the actions of the Governor.

