Retail brands partner with TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship to improve employability of workforce

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:34 IST
TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, formerly known as NETAP, has announced its partnership with leading retail brands to improve the employability of their workforce.

TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship has partnered with Infiniti Retail Limited (Croma), Metro Brands, Ferns & Petals and Pepe Jeans India to up-skill their apprentice workforce through TLDA’s Degree Apprenticeship Programme, a release said.

Through these partnerships, TLDA will train 6,500 apprentices, with both domain competencies and behavioral skill sets to prepare them for future job roles, it added.

''Under this programme, TeamLease will offer degree-linked apprentice programmes that will empower students to build new skills and receive additional credits whilst they earn a stipend,'' Dhriti Prasanna Mahanta, Business Head, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said.

The Degree Apprenticeship programme has been curated in accordance with the guidelines of the New Education Policy, and will provide candidates with a combination of academic and work-based learning, Mahanta said.

The three-year BBA Retail embedded apprenticeship is open to 12th graduates and Diploma pass out students. The objective behind the partnership is to create skilled entry-level talent and address retention issues that organizations in the sector face.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

