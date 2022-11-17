UK economy forecast to shrink 1.4% in 2023
The new forecast for next year compared with a forecast for growth of 1.8% in the OBR's previous outlook published in March. Since then, Britain's economy has come under strain from an inflation rate now above 11%, a slowing global economy and political and financial market volatility caused by the brief term of Liz Truss as prime minister.
Since then, Britain's economy has come under strain from an inflation rate now above 11%, a slowing global economy and political and financial market volatility caused by the brief term of Liz Truss as prime minister. The OBR forecast gross domestic product would grow by 1.3% in 2024 and grow by 2.6% in 2025, Hunt said, compared with the OBR's previous forecasts of growth of 2.1% and 1.8% respectively.
