Air Force school hold sports meet

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (an initiative to celebrate 75 years of Independence), an air force School here on Thursday organised an inter-school athletics meet, in collaboration with nearby schools. More than 600 students from 17 schools across the city participated in the event. The meet consisted of 100 metres, 200 m, 400 m, 4X100 m relay, shot put and long jump, an official press release here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)