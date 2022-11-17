Maha: Marathwada varsity to give D.Litt to Sharad Pawar, Gadkari
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be conferred Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degrees by the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here, its Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Thursday.
He also said the 62nd convocation ceremony of the University would take place on November 19 in the presence of Nalanda University Chancellor Dr Vijay Bhatkar.
Nearly 1.05 lakh students of the University have obtained graduate, post graduate degrees and doctorates this year, the VC added.
''The University will honour Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar with D.Litt,'' Yeole said.
