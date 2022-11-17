Left Menu

Maha: Marathwada varsity to give D.Litt to Sharad Pawar, Gadkari

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:17 IST
Maha: Marathwada varsity to give D.Litt to Sharad Pawar, Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be conferred Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degrees by the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here, its Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said on Thursday.

He also said the 62nd convocation ceremony of the University would take place on November 19 in the presence of Nalanda University Chancellor Dr Vijay Bhatkar.

Nearly 1.05 lakh students of the University have obtained graduate, post graduate degrees and doctorates this year, the VC added.

''The University will honour Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar with D.Litt,'' Yeole said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022