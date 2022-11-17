Left Menu

Maoists, Islamists have created ecosystem against Hindutva, India: RSS functionary

Thus, it is important to counter such a discourse, especially in academic institutions as it disrupts the education system, he said.Lauding the National Education Policy NEP 2020, he said it was India-centric and would rekindle Indian values, ethos and culture in the education system.Speaking at the event, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar underlined the importance of education in a countrys growth and said the NEP 2020 would help make build a self-reliant India.This new education policy will again make India a global leader.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:31 IST
Maoists, Islamists have created ecosystem against Hindutva, India: RSS functionary
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maoists, ''cultural Marxists'', Islamists and global capitalists have created an ecosystem against Hindutva and India, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) joint general secretary Arun Kumar said on Thursday.

He hailed the the central government's ''decisive leadership'' in introducing a new education policy, but added there is a need to counter the discourse sponsored by the Left and Islamists, saying it ''challenges India-based education system''.

Kumar was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day conclave on 'Education System in India' organised by RSS-affiliate Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.

''While the Sangh's views are accepted and embraced by the people, Maoists, cultural Marxists, Islamists and global capitalists have have set up an ecosystem against Hindutva and India to impose their views on the mainstream. Thus, it is important to counter such a discourse, especially in academic institutions as it disrupts the education system,'' he said.

Lauding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said it was India-centric and would rekindle Indian values, ethos and culture in the education system.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar underlined the importance of education in a country's growth and said the NEP 2020 would help make build a self-reliant India.

''This new education policy will again make India a global leader. Our education teaches to help others,'' Tomar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022