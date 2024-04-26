Left Menu

Bharatiya Baudh Sangh condemns Kharge's remarks questioning PM Modi's "faith" in Buddhism

Bharatiya Baudh Sangh president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul condemned the remarks made by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly questioning his "faith" in Buddhism.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:06 IST
Bharatiya Baudh Sangh condemns Kharge's remarks questioning PM Modi's "faith" in Buddhism
Bharatiya Baudh Sangh president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Baudh Sangh president Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul condemned the remarks made by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly questioning his "faith" in Buddhism. "Mallikarjun Kharge's remark is condemnable. For the first time in 2014, PM Modi celebrated the birthday of Lord Buddha at Talkatora Stadium, which was the first time after independence that a Prime Minister celebrated Lord Buddha's birthday. When he was Gujarat CM, he had a statue of Buddha inside the Assembly and also at CM's residence," Bhante Sanghpriya Rahul said.

"I want to ask Mallikarjun Kharge when Manmohan Singh's government was in power, why did you not pay attention to Buddha, why did you not celebrate Buddha?" he added. The Congress chief stirred a fresh row with remarks on Buddhism and PM Modi during an interview with News 24 earlier in the day.

In the interview, Kharge, who is a follower of Buddhism, delved into the inauguration ceremony of Buddha Vihar in Karnataka's Gulbarga in 2009, which was established by the Siddharth Vihar Trust of which he is the founder-chairman. "What did you do, whom did you invite for the Pran Pratishtha? Did you give invitations to the leaders of every opposition party? You are doing everything as per your wish, and yet that temple is not even one-third complete. Now there has been some improvement as far as the construction is concerned. Who should have inaugurated it? As per the Hindu customs, who should have carried out the Pran Pratishtha?" Kharge questioned PM Modi for doing Pran Prathistha of Ram Temple.

"For example, I established Buddha Vihar in Gulbarga, then who was called for it? Buddha is considered the 9th incarnation of Lord Vishnu but they (BJP) don't come near Buddha. You know in Uttarakhand it has been imposed that if someone wants to adopt Buddhism they should approach the District Magistrate. That is a religion of this country, that was established in this country, which has been accepted all over the world, but you (PM Modi) do not believe in it. Now they are attacking us. But what did I do at that time, I witnessed it from a distance while the 'pratishtha' was done by Dalai Lama and then president of India Prathibha Patil was also present there," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024