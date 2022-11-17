Left Menu

Five students booked for ragging at IIIT Basar in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:20 IST
Five students booked for ragging at IIIT Basar in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana were booked for allegedly ragging three junior students at the institute's hostel, police said on Thursday.

The five students of Pre University Course-II (equivalent to (Telangana State) Intermediate), allegedly beat up the three students of Pre University Course-I, on Wednesday besides they threatened the juniors with dire consequences for not respecting seniors, a police official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Assistant Student Welfare Dean, a case was registered against the five senior students under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant provisions of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, the official said adding no one has been taken into custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022