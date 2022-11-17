Five students booked for ragging at IIIT Basar in Telangana

Five students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana were booked for allegedly ragging three junior students at the institute's hostel, police said on Thursday.

The five students of Pre University Course-II (equivalent to (Telangana State) Intermediate), allegedly beat up the three students of Pre University Course-I, on Wednesday besides they threatened the juniors with dire consequences for not respecting seniors, a police official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Assistant Student Welfare Dean, a case was registered against the five senior students under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant provisions of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, the official said adding no one has been taken into custody.

