Former diplomat Abasara Beuria dead

Noted Odiya literateur and former Indian ambassador Abasara Beuria died in a private hospital in the city in the early hours of Thursday, family sources said.

He was 80. He died following a cardiac arrest and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Beuria had served in Indian diplomatic missions in Japan, Russia (formerly USSR), the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Madagascar.

President Droupadi Murmu, who had met Beuria at a government function during her Odisha visit on November 11 here, condoled the former diplomat's death.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Abasar Beuria, former diplomat, author and Chairman, Institute of Odia Studies & Research. He played a key role in translation of engineering books in Odia which I released during my visit to Odisha. Condolences to his family and friends," Murmu said in a twitter post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Beuria's demise.

''Shri Abasar Beuria will be remembered for his rich service to the nation. He also made a mark as a great proponent of Odia language and culture,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. ''Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,'' Modi said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan too expressed grief over Beuria's death and recalled his meeting with him at the recent function where the President was present. "I am sad and hurt by the demise of Beuria," Pradhan said.

After he retired from service, Beuria was living in Bhubaneswar and was associated with different organisations. He had a close association with Odisha's culture and literature and served as the chairman of the Institute of Odia Studies and Research till his death.

Beuria had graduated in humanities from Ravenshaw College in Cuttack and did his post-graduate studies in political science from Utkal University here. Before joining the IFS, Beuria had worked as a bank officer and a lecturer.

