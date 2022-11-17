Left Menu

Former diplomat Abasara Beuria dead

Beuria had served in Indian diplomatic missions in Japan, Russia formerly USSR, the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Madagascar.President Droupadi Murmu, who had met Beuria at a government function during her Odisha visit on November 11 here, condoled the former diplomats death.Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Abasar Beuria, former diplomat, author and Chairman, Institute of Odia Studies Research.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:25 IST
Former diplomat Abasara Beuria dead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Odiya literateur and former Indian ambassador Abasara Beuria died in a private hospital in the city in the early hours of Thursday, family sources said.

He was 80. He died following a cardiac arrest and is survived by his wife and two daughters. Beuria had served in Indian diplomatic missions in Japan, Russia (formerly USSR), the United States of America, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Madagascar.

President Droupadi Murmu, who had met Beuria at a government function during her Odisha visit on November 11 here, condoled the former diplomat's death.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Abasar Beuria, former diplomat, author and Chairman, Institute of Odia Studies & Research. He played a key role in translation of engineering books in Odia which I released during my visit to Odisha. Condolences to his family and friends," Murmu said in a twitter post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Beuria's demise.

''Shri Abasar Beuria will be remembered for his rich service to the nation. He also made a mark as a great proponent of Odia language and culture,'' Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office. ''Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,'' Modi said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan too expressed grief over Beuria's death and recalled his meeting with him at the recent function where the President was present. "I am sad and hurt by the demise of Beuria," Pradhan said.

After he retired from service, Beuria was living in Bhubaneswar and was associated with different organisations. He had a close association with Odisha's culture and literature and served as the chairman of the Institute of Odia Studies and Research till his death.

Beuria had graduated in humanities from Ravenshaw College in Cuttack and did his post-graduate studies in political science from Utkal University here. Before joining the IFS, Beuria had worked as a bank officer and a lecturer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022