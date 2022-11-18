Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030
Japanese education and science minister Keiko Nagaoka said on Friday that Japan will extend its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) programme to 2030, following the footsteps of ally the United States.
Washington late last year pledged its commitment to keeping the ISS operational through 2030.
