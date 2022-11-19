Left Menu

Court grants bail to PSI scam accused

In the PSI recruitment list Rachana was awarded the first rank in the womens category while Jagrut was ranked fourth.Their petitions for bail earlier were rejected by both the trial court and High Court.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 11:32 IST
Court grants bail to PSI scam accused
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Court in Bengaluru granted bail to two accused candidates in the Police Sub-inspector recruitment (PSI) scam.

Accused number one S Jagruth and accused number 17 Rachana Hanumantha were granted bail by the XXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court on Friday. Their bail applications were filed on October 14 and October 27 respectively. The primary argument in the pleas was that the charge sheet has already been filed in the case and their continued incarceration wasn't required.

Senior advocate M S Shyamsundar argued the case for them. Jagrut has been in custody since July 2 and Rachana from August 28. In the PSI recruitment list Rachana was awarded the first rank in the women's category while Jagrut was ranked fourth.

Their petitions for bail earlier were rejected by both the trial court and High Court. Rachana and Jagrut had incidentally participated in a protest by the PSI candidates against the State government over the PSI scam on April 30.

But days later, both were named in the FIR along with others by the High Grounds police. Rachana had secured 153 marks out of 200 in the written exam. The Forensic Science Laboratory, to which the police had sent their OMR answer sheets however, found discrepancies in it.

The PSI scam has snowballed into a major controversy in Karnataka with the alleged involvement of politicians, senior police officers and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022