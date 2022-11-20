Left Menu

Nepal election sees its oldest voter aged 113

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:01 IST
Nepal election sees its oldest voter aged 113
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 113-year-old woman exercised her franchise in the elections held for Nepal's parliament and provincial assemblies on Sunday, becoming the oldest person to cast a vote in the polls in the country.

Gopi Maya Pokhrel cast her vote in Tanhu district, situated 220 kms west of Kathmandu.

Pokhrel, whose citizenship certificate shows her birth date as June 22, 1909, cast her vote at the polling centre situated at Mahadebata Primary School situated at Sepabagaicha of the Bhanu Municipality in Tanahun district, officials said.

Similarly, 107-year-old Jasmani Kami cast her vote at a polling centre at the Rastriya Secondary School in Myagdi district.

The polling started at 7 am local time at over 22,000 polling centres and will close at 5 pm. The counting of votes will begin from 9 pm on Sunday.

The current election in the Himalayan nation is held to elect a new parliament and provincial assemblies, hoping to end the political instability that has plagued the country for more than a decade and impeded its growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022