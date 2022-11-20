Left Menu

Staff nurses backbone of health department: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called staff nurses backbone of the health department as he handed over appointment letters to over 1,000 nurses. Addressing the ceremony of distribution of appointment letters to 1,354 staff nurses selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at Lok Bhavan here, he said nurses should behave in a comforting way with patients.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:53 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
If the behavior of a doctor and staff nurse towards the sick is not good, his condition will not improve. Good behaviour is equally important as good medicines, he said. The chief minister also said that 5 lakh youths have been appointed on various posts in the state government services in the last five years. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the event.

If the behavior of a doctor and staff nurse towards the sick is not good, his condition will not improve. Good behaviour is equally important as good medicines, he said. The chief minister also said that 5 lakh youths have been appointed on various posts in the state government services in the last five years. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the event.

