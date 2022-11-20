JD(U)-backed candidates sweep Patna University students' union polls

The JD(U)-backed candidates swept the Patna University Students' Union (PUSU) elections, winning four of the five central panel seats.

The RSS-backed ABVP won the other seat, while the RJD-supported candidates drew a blank.

This was the best performance of the JD(U) after 2018 when it won the post of the president for the first time.

JD(U)'s Anand Mohan was elected the president of PUSU. He got 3,710 votes, defeating Shaswat Shekhar of the Congress-backed NSUI by a margin of 1,193 votes.

JD(U)'s Vikramaditya Singh was elected the vice president, while JD(U)'s Sandhya Kumari was elected joint secretary. Ravikant of the JD(U) was elected treasurer, while ABVP's Vaibhav was elected general secretary.

The elections were held on Saturday.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey are all considered to be products of PU students' politics.

