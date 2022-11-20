Left Menu

MCD polls: Election commission processes nearly 4,500 applications seeking permission to conduct roadshows, rallies

Political parties have intensified the campaigning and there has also been a spurt in number of complaints being reported to the commission and the concerned district election officers DEOsreturning officers ROs regarding violation of model code of conduct, the statement said.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The State Election Commission (SEC) has processed nearly 4,500 applications from various political parties seeking permission to conduct events like roadshows and rallies for the December 4 MCD polls, an official statement said on Sunday.

As many as 1,349 candidates are in the fray for the polls to 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the SEC said. Political parties have intensified the campaigning and there has also been a spurt in number of complaints being reported to the commission and the concerned district election officers (DEOs)/returning officers (ROs) regarding violation of model code of conduct, the statement said. The SEC as well as DEOs/ROs have already set up cells for disposing of the complaints about model code violation and 128 out of 176 such complaints received so far have been disposed of, it said. The SEC said there has been an exponential rise in number of applications being received by it and DEOs/ROs from various candidates and political parties seeking permissions to hold rallies, roadshows, padyatras, and to use vehicles/loudspeakers, among others. ''In this regard, online 'single window system' has been adopted by the commission to seamlessly process such applications. Till now, the commission and the DEOs/ROs have collectively processed a total of 4,465 applications submitted by the candidates/political parties,'' it said. The SEC has also constituted Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC) at the commission and district levels. These committees have been constituted to certify the media advertisements/campaigns by the candidates/political parties and to keep a watch on circulation of non-certified media content, the statement said.

The authorities on Saturday removed 22,656 illegal posters, banners and hoardings across the capital, taking the cumulative figure to 10,04,150. PTI SLB KVK KVK

