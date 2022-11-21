Left Menu

Rashtrapati Bhavan to be open for public viewing for 5 days a week from Dec 1

21-11-2022
Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for public viewing for five days a week from December 1, an official statement said on Monday.

People can pay a visit on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, except on gazetted holidays, in five time slots of one hour each, from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm, it said.

They can also visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday, except on gazetted holidays, the statement issued by the President’s secretariat said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan is the official residence of the President of India.

Every Saturday, people can also witness the Change of Guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt from 8 am-9 am, it said.

This event will not take place on Saturdays that are gazetted holidays and on days so notified by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Visitors can book their slots online at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour.

