Left Menu

Arunachal to introduce football training programme in 200 schools

The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon launch a programme to promote football in 200 schools of the state, Education Minister Taba Tedir said.The Football for School programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative, will aim to groom budding talents in the age group of 6 to 13, he said.A Memorandum of Understanding MoU was inked between FIFA and the Union Education Ministry to promote football among children, Tedir said.Every state has been asked to prepare a plan for the initiative.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-11-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 10:09 IST
Arunachal to introduce football training programme in 200 schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government will soon launch a programme to promote football in 200 schools of the state, Education Minister Taba Tedir said.

The 'Football for School' programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative, will aim to groom budding talents in the age group of 6 to 13, he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between FIFA and the Union Education Ministry to promote football among children, Tedir said.

''Every state has been asked to prepare a plan for the initiative. We held a meeting on Monday on the issue. Officers of the Education and Sports departments, and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) were present in the meeting,'' he said.

The Union Education Ministry and FIFA would provide support for the programme, he added.

''Schools having playground and physical education teachers will be selected for the initiative. We will also see that schools having more than 50 to 100 children in the prescribed age group are given preference,'' the minister said.

The APFA is working on the programme, targeting to start it in December, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would launch it in the state, Tedir said.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Treasurer Kipa Ajay said Arunachal Pradesh will be the first state in the country to have such a programme.

The initiative would help popularise football in the state, he hoped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022