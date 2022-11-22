Meenakumari elevated as DG, Central Council for Research in Siddha

Central Council for Research in Siddha, the apex body for research in Siddha System of Medicine has appointed professor R Meenakumari as its new director general, the government said on Tuesday.

She succeeds K Kanakavalli has been transferred to the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical Council on her request, a press release said.

Meenakumari currently serves National Institute of Siddha as its director. Meenakumari has become the first woman to hold two responsibilities after taking over the new role at Central Council for Research in Siddha. National Institute of Siddha, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush is a centre of excellence with research and higher education in siddha system of medicine.

The NIS aims to provide the best possible post graduate education in Siddha, by putting together a team of distinguished faculty members and building a quality resource base.

