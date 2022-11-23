Left Menu

Delhi child rights panel flags 'violent masculinity' in textbook, asks NCERT to modify or replace it

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:30 IST
Delhi child rights panel flags 'violent masculinity' in textbook, asks NCERT to modify or replace it
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has asked NCERT to modify or replace a chapter in Class IX English textbook, claiming that it normalises ''violent masculinity, depicts women in ''stereotypical ways and teaches children to accept violence at home''.

The panel's chief Anurag Kundu said the chapter titled 'The Little Girl' narrates the story of a girl Kezia, who is scared of her father and is constantly threatened by him to a point that it starts impacting her speech.

Later in a tweet, Kundu wrote, ''I have written to @ncert Director advising removal of the chapter 3 titled ''The Little Girl'' of class IX English textbook as it normalises violent masculinity, perpetuates patriarchy and promotes toxic behaviour in the family.'' No immediate reaction was available from the NCERT.

According to the story, Kezia's grandmother asks her to prepare a gift for her father as his birthday is around the corner. She prepares a pin cushion, but stuffs it with papers which contain a speech her father is supposed to deliver at an event.

On finding this out, the father beats her up, but the grandmother asks her to forget the incident.

In the night, while sleeping beside her father, Kezia ''realises'' that the father works too hard to be playing with her, and that explains him getting angry frequently. She forgets about the incident and forgives him, the DCPCR said.

The panel said it consulted gender experts over the chapter and concluded that ''it is deeply problematic''.

It said Kezia's grandmother and mother are shown in stereotypical ways.

''Both women are docile, unable to stand up to the father when he beats or screams at Kezia. The mother is shown as an enabler of the abuse and patriarchy in the house.... The grandmother is kind and compassionate, lovingly soothes her granddaughter, but never defends her... Her grandmother, being an elder, is shown as powerless in front of her son,'' the letter to NCERT director read.

Noting that this ''portrayal of women is at odds with the kind of gender equal society we all aspire to build'', the panel stressed that children ought to be exposed to more progressive portrayal, making them question and critically examine her own surroundings.

''It teaches children to accept violence at home because the father works too hard... The material does not empower girls in any way, and in fact, provides harmful examples that girls and young women can forgive perpetrators of violence while boys can learn that they will be forgiven even if they are violent... All characters seem to be stuck in a psychologically unsafe environment,'' the letter said.

Kundu stressed that textbooks play an important role in shaping young minds as they grow up to challenge the notions of misogyny and violence.

''Chapters such as this is a self-defeating exercise to that end. Therefore, I request your kind intervention to either modify the chapter suitably or replace the chapter from the textbook for the 2023-24 academic year onwards,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022