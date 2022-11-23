Left Menu

Three-day ABVP national convention to be held in Jaipur from Nov 25

Yoga guru Ramdev will inaugurate the convention while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will preside over the concluding session, ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi told reporters here. Five resolutions will also be passed at the convention, she added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will hold its 68th national convention at Jaipur Engineering College and Research Center University here from November 25 to 27, a functionary said. Yoga guru Ramdev will inaugurate the convention while Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will preside over the concluding session, ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi told reporters here. The delegates at the convention will discuss the contemporary situation of various changes in the education sector, organisational goals and other important topics related to the country, she said. Five resolutions will also be passed at the convention, she added. The ABVP's Central Working Committee will meet on Wednesday while its National Executive Council will meet on Thursday, Tripathi said. This year's Yashwant Rao Kelkar Yuva Puraskar will be given to Nand Kumar Palve of Maharashtra's Buldhana district, she added. The award carries a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh cash and a citation.

